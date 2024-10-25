Newly wed woman gang raped in Rewa

A group of at least five men allegedly gangraped a newly-wed college going woman after thrashing her husband at a famous picnic spot in Gurh Tehsil of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, several suspects have been rounded up for questioning on the basis of the description provided by the victim.

Sources said two prime suspects are among those rounded up.

Police officials, however, said that no arrests had been officially made till Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on 21 October, but came to light on Thursday.

According to Rewa DSP (Headquarter) Himali Pathak, the couple reached the Gurh police station on 22 October and the police promptly registered an FIR. The medical examination of the victim was also conducted.

The DSP said that an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered.

She added that the police rounded up about 100 persons for questioning on the basis of the victim’s account that one of the offenders had tattoos on his hand and chest.

According to the police official, the victim told police that five men had gangraped her. Further police investigations are ongoing in the case.