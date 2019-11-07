India need to chase down 154 runs in 20 overs to level the three-match series 1-1.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl against Bangladesh in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

On Thursday, Liton Das and Mohammad Naim stitched 60 runs for the opening wicket in 7.1 overs before the former was run out by Rishabh Pant on his individual score of 29.

After this Naim fell to Washington Sundar after scoring 36 runs.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for Bangladesh and this deprived them of a big total. Though Soumya Sarkar (30 off 20 balls) and Mahmudullah (30 off 21) played handy knocks, the Bangla Tigers had to remain contented with 153 for 6 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers. He took 2 crucial wickets of Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim and conceded 28 runs in his 4 overs.

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar was also decent with the ball and returned figures of 1 for 25 in 4 overs.

Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed had a bad day on the ground as the 21-year-old conceded 44 runs in 4 overs and got the only wicket of Afif Hossain (6).

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain