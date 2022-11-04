India, South Africa have good chance to enter semis from Group 2

Post the five-run victory over Bangladesh two day ago at the Adelaide Oval in the rain-interrupted Super 12 Group 2 league match, India and South Africa look well-poised to enter the semi-finals from their group in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which is in progress here in Australia.

The third victory for India, through the Duckworth Lewis Stern formula used by the International Cricket Council in rain-hit matches, has them perched on top of the group with six points. South Africa is in second spot with five points from three games.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are still in with a slim chance to make the grade if either India or South Africa fail to get another point from their final game. Both have four points each with one match in hand.

Points are shared between the teams in case it is unable to be completed.

India need one more point to ensure qualification for the semi-finals slated for November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and November 10 at the Adelaide Oval.

They conclude their league engagements with a match against Zimbabwe at the MCG here on November 6. It is the last group 2 game.

South Africa play against Netherlands on the same day in Adelaide in the first match while Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the second match there.

According to the Australian government’s official weather forecast for India’s last league game on Sunday against Zimbabwe, who are out of the running for the semis, there is a 20 percent chance of rains falling.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his men in blue arrived here from Adelaide yesterday and took a day off from practice today.

The team is scheduled to have a practice session on the eve of the match in the afternoon tomorrow.