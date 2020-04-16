The India women’s cricket team have booked a berth for themselves in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 slated to be held in New Zealand between February 6 to March 7.

UPDATE🚨: India qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 to be played in New Zealand. #TeamIndia Details: https://t.co/K8692jvQsK pic.twitter.com/OL5i4nbEHA — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) April 15, 2020

The progress happened after India’s ODI Championship round against old-foes Pakistan got cancelled and the allotted points were equally divided between the two teams.

Notably, the Indian eves had concluded as the runners-up in the 2017 edition in the UK where they lost to the hosts England in the final at Lord’s.

“The ICC Women’s Championship Technical Committee (TC) has decided that teams will share points in all three series in the ICC Women’s Championship that did not take place during the competition window,” said BCCI in a statement.

“The India-Pakistan series was originally scheduled in the sixth round of the competition, between July and November 2019, but despite the best efforts of both Boards, it was unable to take place,” the statement added.

All eight teams in the 2017-2020 edition of the ICC Women’s Championship play each other in a three-match series. Hosts New Zealand and the next four highest-placed teams on the points table qualify directly for one-day international cricket’s showpiece.

“Australia (37 points), England (29), South Africa (25) and now India (23) have qualified by virtue of being the top four,” the statement said.

The 10 teams vying for the three remaining places in the showpiece event will be the hosts, Sri Lanka, along with Pakistan and West Indies from the ICC Women’s Championship, the two other teams with ODI status, Bangladesh and Ireland, and the winners of the five regional qualifiers – Thailand (Asia), Zimbabwe (Africa), Papua New Guinea (East Asia Pacific), United States of America (Americas) and Netherlands (Europe).

(With inputs from PTI)