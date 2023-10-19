‘If Bangladesh defeat India in world cup…’: Pakistani actress’ ‘dinner date’ promise

India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023: The recent ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium ended in a major disappointment for Pakistani cricket fans after men in green failed to put up a fight against the mighty Indians.

It was a one sided affair, as Pakistan was bowled out for a below par 191 and India achieved the target with ease and won the match by seven wickets.

However, Pakistani fans are finding it hard to digest their team’s defeat and they are now looking for a revenge through Bangladesh as they take on Rohit Sharma’s men in blue. Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh match on Friday, Sehar Shinwari, a Pakistani actress has made a bold promise if Bangladeshi team succeeds in avenging Pakistani team’s defeat.

Shinwari said that she will visit Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with a Bangladeshi man if they defeated India in today’s world cup encounter.

“InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India,” she wrote on Twitter.

InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India ✌️❤️ — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) October 15, 2023

Besides Shinwari’s bold promise, the India vs Pakistan match also found itself surrounding by a controversy after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal protest with the ICC over the delay in issuing of visa to the neighbouring country’s fans and journalists.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023,” the PCB said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

India is the table toppers in the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup with three consecutive win in as many matches. The men-in-blue will Friday look to continue their unbeaten run as they take on Bangladesh in Pune.