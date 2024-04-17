India hopes to do better at the Paris Olympics

With exactly 100 days to go for the start of the Paris Olympics, India is hopeful of bettering its Tokyo Games medal haul in the quadrennial sporting extravaganza this time.

India clinched seven medals — one gold, two silvers and four bronze — at Tokyo 2020, and Paris will provide the country an opportunity to showcase much-needed consistency at the highest level.

India fielded its largest Olympic contingent, featuring 124 athletes, at Tokyo and will have sizable number at Paris as well.

India have already confirmed close to 50 quotas for the Games and with the qualification windows for several sports still open, will be gunning for more in the coming months.

The men’s hockey team which won a bronze at Tokyo has already made the cut by winning the Gold at the Asian Games last year .

India have also secured multiple quotas in athletics. Two of these are in the men’s javelin throw, where reigning champion Neeraj Chopra will most likely be joined by Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena.

Seven Indians have also met the !! Olympic qualifying standard in men’s 20km race walk. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), however, can field a maximum of three among the seven.

After returning empty-handed from Tokyo, Indian shooters will be out for redemption and has already added significant numbers to the cause.

From a maximum possible 24 quotas in shooting, India have already obtained 20, including a full stack of 16 across rifle and pistol events.

Indian shotgun shooters will look to add to it at the final Olympic qualifiers in Doha but irrespective, India will be fielding its largest-ever Olympic shooting contingent at Paris 2024, eclipsing the 15 who went to Tokyo.

Though the badminton qualification window is still open, India are also expected to fight for medals on four fronts at Paris with two-time medallist PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy , world No. 1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (women’s doubles) in line to make the cut based on rankings.