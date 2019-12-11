West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and decided to field first against India in the third and final T20 international in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The series is locked 1-1 and with everything to play for, the hosts made two changes to the side that lost the second game. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav were drafted in for Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal respectively.

The Windies named an unchanged squad.

West Indies (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami