IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Siraj special bowls Sri Lanka out for 50

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammad Siraj’s career best 6/21 after taking four wickets in an over bowled Sri Lanka out for 50 in the final match of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka had a horrible start and lost opener Kusal Parera to a Bumrah beauty in the very first over. Siraj joined Bumrah from another end and bowled a maiden over.

After another testing Bumrah over came the fourth over of the match. Siraj decimated the Sri Lankan batting order by taking four wickets in the over to reduce the five-time Asia Cup champions to 12/5 in just four overs.

On the first bowl of his second over, Siraj got Nissanka to an out swinging delivery. Samarawickrama could not survive more than one ball and adjudged LBW on the third bowl.

Asalanka too followed him back to the dressing room on the next ball. Dhananjaya de Silva, the next man in, hit the hattrick ball for four. However, Siraj came back hard and got de Silva caught behind on the last ball to reduce Sri Lanka to 12/5 and put India in a commanding position.

Siraj completed his 5-fer by cleaning up Shanaka in his third over. Siraj kept his best for Kusal Mendis who was holding or trying to hold one end, and knocked him over with a fast inswinger to end with career best 6/21. He also become the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over in ODIs even though he missed on a hattrick.

After Siraj magic Hardik Pandya gave a finishing touch and scalped three wickets to end the tail. India will need 51 runs in 50 overs to win the Asia Cup.