Suryakumar shows off dancing skills as T20 World Cup champions get grand welcome in Delhi

Team India’s batter Suryakumar Yadav stole the spotlight as he danced his heart out during a warm welcome celebration at the ITC Maurya Hotel on Thursday morning.

The Indian squad departed from Barbados on Wednesday afternoon and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Thursday after being stranded in Barbados for three days due to Hurricane Beryl.

The team was accorded a hero’s welcome at the airport after touching down in India and then at the hotel. Despite the delay and the fatigue from their journey, the spirits were high as the Men in Blue boarded the bus to the ITC Maurya Hotel, where they received a grand welcome with load cheers.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Siraj also showed their dancing skills outside the hotel on the beats of barrel and kettle drums.

Upon their arrival at the hotel, the team was greeted with cheers and applause from the staff. Suryakumar was seen joyfully dancing outside the hotel, much to the delight of fans and onlookers.

The players, visibly thrilled by the enthusiastic reception, joined in the celebration, marking their triumphant return from the World Cup.

The reception at the ITC Maurya Hotel has set the tone for what promises to be a series of celebrations honouring the team’s success.

The players and their families will have a brief period of rest before their scheduled meeting with PM Narendra Modi, where they will be congratulated for their outstanding performance on the global stage.