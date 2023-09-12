Who is Dunith Wellalage? 20-year-old Sri Lankan bowler gives India a tough time

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, the emergence of 20-year-old Sri Lankan cricketer, Dunith Wellalage, has captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. His knack for taking crucial wickets, including cricket stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, has left even the strongest opponents struggling. As curiosity about this rising star continues to grow, let’s delve into a few intriguing details about Dunith.

Dunith Wellalage, a young talent from Sri Lanka, made his international debut for the Sri Lanka cricket team in June 2022. His journey to prominence took a significant step when he was appointed as the captain of Sri Lanka’s team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in the West Indies. In the opening fixture of the tournament, Dunith exhibited his prowess by claiming a five-wicket haul, earning him the well-deserved title of Player of the Match.

His promising skills did not go unnoticed as the Jaffna Kings was signed him. They had him for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League in July 2022. Just a few days later, he found himself back in Sri Lanka’s Test squad, this time for their home series against Pakistan. On the 24th of July in the same year, Dunith Wellalage made his Test debut for Sri Lanka against Pakistan.

More about Dunith Wellalage:

Fast forward to March 2023. His remarkable journey continued as his name was there in both the One Day International and Twenty20 International squads. The team got ready for the series against New Zealand.

Despite his relatively brief international career, Dunith Wellalage has already made an impact. He has 16 wickets to his name for Sri Lanka in various formats of the game.

His education at St. Sebastian’s College, Moratuwa, and St. Joseph’s College, Colombo, laid the foundation for his cricketing journey.

In a high-stakes encounter between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India won the toss and chose to bat, setting the stage for a thrilling contest. Dunith Wellalage’s standout performance has claimed numerous key wickets for his team. Hence, he played a pivotal role in putting India in a challenging position during the match.

Dunith Wellalage continues to make waves in the world of cricket. And, fans eagerly await his future performances and the promise he holds for Sri Lankan cricket.