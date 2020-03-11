After a harrowing tour of New Zealand, Virat Kohli and boys are back in their den and will face a rejuvenated South Africa side for a three-match ODI series, starting in Dharmshala from March 12, before taking part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League from March 29.

Much was expected from the Indian team before they set feet on New Zealand, especially after tasting success in their last away assignments against Australia. The tour began on a perfect note with India whitewashing the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I series.

However, the Blackcap cricketers gave it back to India with interest as they won the following three-match ODI and two-match Test series by a whitewashing margin.

Thus more than anything, the South Africa series will give India a chance to revive their fate before the IPL begins and players are relieved from their national duty.

South Africa, on the other hand, who are going through a phase of transformation for the last year or so, thrashed Australia 3-0 in their last ODI series and will be hoping to repeat the same against India.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details

When will the 1st ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will be played on March 8, 2020.

Where will 1st ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharmashala.

What time will 1st ODI between India and South Africa start?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will start at 1:30 pm (IST).

Where can I watch 1st ODI between India and South Africa in India?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will be broadcast live in India on channels of Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online streaming of 1st ODI between India and South Africa in India?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will be streamed online on Hotstar and Jio TV.