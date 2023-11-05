IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Kohli ton, Jadeja fifer down SA as India win by 243 runs

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja’s fifer and Mohammad Shami’s fiery spell of 2/18 helped India down South Africa for 83-allout and register a massive 243-run win in their world cup encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkota on Sunday.

It was a packed-house in Kolkata as India batted first after winning a good toss and posted a big 326-run total on board, thanks to Virat Kohli’s record equaling 49th ton and Shreyas Iyer’s 77 off 87 balls.

In response, South African side faced the wrath of India’s pace bowling attack trio of Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohhamad Siraj from the very beginning of their run-chase.

Bumrah once again looked unplayable even if he didn’t get any wicket and Siraj appeared to have found his mojo back and struck in the very first over of his spell and removed in-form Quinton de Kock.

After de Kock’s wicket, skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen tried to stitch a partnership but were chocked for runs by Indian pacers. From six runs in 1.4 overs to 22/1 in 8.3 overs, Bavuma and Rassie stayed in the crease but were made to sweat buckets for even a single.

However, South African players looked in a hurry to return to the dressing room soon after Jadeja removed Bavuma. From 22/2 to 40/5, South Africa looked disturbed in a 300-plus run chase and crumbled under the quality bowling attack of India.

Marco Jansen (14 off 30) was the highest run-scorer for the Proteas as seven of South African players failed to reach double-digit mark.

Be it Heinrich Klaasen or the ‘Killer Miller’, it seemed the Proteas had no answer to Jadeja’s spin bowling. Kuldeep Yadav also continued with his good form and scalped two wickets at the expense of just 7 runs in the 5.1 overs he bowled. South Africa was bundled out for 83 in just 27.1 overs.