In an article for a national daily, former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has suggested Virat Kohli that the Indian skipper should consider making an important change in the Playing XI of the second test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Notably, India needs to win the second Test not only to save the series but also to get 60 crucial points in the World Test Championship. India somehow managed to escape an innings defeat in the first Test at Wellington as New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets. Many cricket experts and commentators were of the view that India were in fact a bowler short.

Gambhir also believes the same and has suggested the skipper make the change accordingly in the second Test match beginning on Saturday. The former Indian opener argued that Ravindra Jadeja should be drafted in the XI in place of Hanuma Vihari irrespective of whether the wicket is flat or green.

“Game wise, I think Kohli should play five bowlers. He should play Ravindra Jadeja in place of Hanuma Vihari whether the wicket is flat or a green top,” Gambhir wrote for Times of India.

He was also quick to defend young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw.