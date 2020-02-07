Going into the One Day International (ODI) series, India were high on confidence after whitewashing New Zealand in the five-match Twenty-20 International (T20I) series.

But a defeat in the first match has brought the Virat Kohli-led side back to the reality. And they will be hoping to get back to the winning track in the second outing at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Although a win can do the team no harm, a defeat can definitely hold a negative impact on the team’s mentality. The visiting batsmen were right on the money as they have been throughout the tour and the team management will hold the bowlers accountable for the defeat.

For New Zealand, three-match series is an opportunity for them to regain the lost glory after the embarrassment in the shortest format. And they seem to have started with the exact intention.

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report

The two T20I matches that were played in Auckland had different stories to tell. While the first one was a high-scoring affair, the second one saw the pitch gripping a bit and slowing the run flow. However, the track for the 2nd ODI will be freshly prepared and is likely to batting friendly. The average first-innings score in the last five ODIs have been around 260s.

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Weather Report

The second ODI of the three-match series might not be a full-length affair as there are high chances of a shower in Auckland tomorrow. According to Accuweather, during the initial hours of the match, the chances of raining can go as high as up to 51%.

There will be thick cloud covers throughout the day but there is no forecast of rain at the end of the day. Thus, one can expect at least some action at the Eden Park. Wind will not be a factor tomorrow but the air will be humid.