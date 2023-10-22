IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: India win toss, opt to bowl first; Shami, Surya included to squad

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in their ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match against against New Zealand in Dharamshala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

India has included explosive batsman Suryakumar Yadav and experienced pacer Mohammad Shami to their playing XI after all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the match following an injury he sustained in the game against Bangladesh.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit said that he will back the team to chase and that the decision to bowl first was taken in view of the likely dew in the second innings.

Advertisement

“We’ll bowl first. No reason, we were here training yesterday and felt a bit of dew comes in. Looks like a good pitch, we’ll back ourselves to chase,” he said.

New Zealand, on the other hand, made no changes to their team and fielded the same team. Kiwi skipper Tom Latham said that he would have also decided to bowl first given the dew factor in the second innings.

“We’d have bowled first as well. Looks a good surface, and we know the dew will come in. The important thing is whatever we do, we need to do well. We need to keep the momentum going. We are in a new ground, new conditions so need to adjust to these conditions as quickly as we can. We’ve got the same team for today – three seamers and two spinners,” he said during the toss.

Toss and Team Update Rohit Sharma wins the toss and #TeamIndia have elected to bowl first in Dharamsala! Two changes in the side as Suryakumar Yadav & Mohd. Shami are named in the eleven Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Ua4oDBM9rn#CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/6dy150WC1S — BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2023

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult