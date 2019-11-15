The two-match India-Bangladesh Test series has started with the Indore Test on Thursday. After the first two days of play, Bangladesh look down and out and would have to play out of their skins to try and make some sort of a comeback in the Test series. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Bangla Tigers were dismissed for just 150 runs on the board.

No batsman managed to score a half-century in the entire Bangladesh innings. In response to that India are already 493/6 at stumps on Day 2 and are looking set to clinch the match by a massive margin.

Virat has more hundreds than the visiting team

Looking at Bangladesh’s batting, one can easily say that it would be extremely difficult for them to challenge the Indian team in their home conditions. Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian team is ranked number one in the ICC Test Rankings and has a splendid record in recent times which can amaze anyone.

Notably, Virat Kohli alone has five more hundreds than the hundreds put together by the entire playing XI of the Bangladesh cricket team.

As per the data available, Virat Kohli has scored as many as 26 Test hundreds while Bangladesh playing XI has managed 21 Test tons in comparison.

Ashwin has more wickets than the entire opposition

While Virat Kohli alone has more hundreds than the Bangladesh Playing XI, Ravichandran Ashwin has been India’s go-to man in the bowling department on numerous occasions in Test match cricket. In the first innings of the Indore Test, Ashwin picked up a couple of wickets and increased his wickets tally to 359.

Interestingly, the entire Bangladesh Playing XI has picked 254 wickets in all while Ashwin alone has 359 wickets- a stat than an Indian supporter would be immensely proud of.

Even Ishant Sharma’s tally of more than 280 wickets is more than the wickets tally of the entire opposition.

Playing XIs

India– Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Bangladesh– Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Ebadat Hossain, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed