India on Saturday drubbed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Mayank Agarwal was declared Player of the Match for his 243-run knock which came in 330 balls. His blitzkrieg included 28 fours and 6 sixes. The right-handed batsman, who was in sublime touch, changed gears as soon as he reached his century and butchered the Bangladeshi bowlers, helping India post 493 for 6 in their first innings before the declaration.

The game was also dominated by the Indian pacers, who claimed 14 of the 20 Bangladeshi wickets that fell in the match.

On Thursday, Mominul Haque decided to bat first and Bangladesh found themselves in struggle after getting wrapped up for 150 in return of which India posted a mammoth 493 runs before inviting the visitors to bat again and dismissing them for 213.

In the first innings, Mohammed Shami scalped 3 for 27 and returned figures of 4 for 31 in the following innings. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav, who picked two wickets in the first innings, took another two in Bangladesh’s second essay. It was only poetic justice for the Indian pace bowlers that the spin-bowling duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked just five wickets in the game, all picked by the off-spinner.

For Bangladesh, the only bright spot was Mushfiqur Rahim’s fighting knock of 64 as he delayed Bangladesh’s slide to an innings defeat on the third day. But Ashwin sent him back, ninth wicket to fall, caught brilliantly by Cheteshwar Pujara and soon India were home.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 150 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 43; Mohammed Shami 3/27); 213 (Mushfiqur Rahim 64; Mohammed Shami 4/31, R Ashwin 3/42); India 493/6 (Mayank Agarwal 243, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Ajinkya Rahane 86, Ravindra Jadeja 60; Abu Jayed 4/108)