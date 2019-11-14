After bundling out Bangladesh for a paltry 140 in the first innings, India scored 86 runs at the loss of one wicket by the end of play on Day 1.

Mayank Agarwal (37*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43*) were batting at the crease when umpires called for stumps. Abu Jayed claimed the lone wicket of Rohit Sharma (6).

Earlier, riding on a mesmerising bowling effort by the bowlers, India wrapped up Bangladesh for 150 runs in the latter’s first innings in the opening match of the two-match Test series.

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat first at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore which boasted a track with a bit of grass on it. The decision soon turned out to be a wrong one as Bangladesh lost early wickets and were 31 for 3 at one point. However, Haque (22*) along with wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (14*) added another 32 runs and ensured that the Bangla Tigers don’t suffer any further damage by lunch.

For India, the trio of Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami didn’t let the visitors settle by claiming the wickets of Imrul Kayes (6), Shadman Islam (6) and Mohammad Mithun (13), respectively.

After this, Ashwin joined the party and took the wickets of Haque (37) and Mahmudullah (10).

Meanwhile, Ashwin equalled Muttiah Muralitharan’s record to become the joint-fastest bowler to take 250 Test wickets at home. He achieved the feat in his 42nd match.

Later in the match, Shami continued his impeccable form to claim another two wickets in the last two balls of his over. First, he dismissed well-set Mushfiqur Rahim (43) and then the newcomer Mehidy Hasan.

Post tea, Ishant sent Litton Das (21) back to pavilion and the agility of Ravindra Jadeja on the field took better of Taijul Islam (1). Umesh took the last wicket of Ebadat Hossain (2), putting an end on the misery of Bangladeshi batsmen.

On the second day of the Test, India will try to post a giant total on the board before asking the visitors to bat again.

Scorecard: Bangladesh 150 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 43, Mominul Haque 37; Mohammed Shami 3 for 27, Ishant Sharma 2 for 20); India 86 for 1 (Cheteshwar Pujara 43*, Mayank Agarwal 37*; Abu Jayed 1 for 21)