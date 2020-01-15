India were completely outplayed in the first match of the three-match ODI series against Australia. On Tuesday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, India batted first and scored 255 runs. In response, Australia chased down the total without a wicket down and won the match by 10 wickets. The hero of the match for the Australian team were Aaron Finch and David Warner. Both of them scored brilliant hundreds and made a mockery of the Indian bowlers. Let us find out how many times India have lost an ODI match by 10 wickets.

Fifth instance of a 10 wicket defeat in ODIs

The Wankhede ODI was the fifth instance of an Indian team losing an ODI match by 10 wickets. India first faced a 10 wicket defeat in 1981. After that, West Indies, South Africa and Australia have managed to beat India by 10 wickets.

This is how India had lost the match in 1981

India’s first 10 wicket defeat in ODI cricket came in 1981. The match was played against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match was part of the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup 1980-81. The Sunil Gavaskar led Indian team were up against a Kiwi side. The rain-affected match saw the match being reduced to 34 overs a side. India batted first and managed just 112 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. In response, New Zealand reached the total -all wickets intact and 30 balls to spare.

1997- West Indies defeated India by 10 wickets

India’s second ODI defeat by 10 wickets came in 1997. The Sachin Tendulkar led Indian team had toured West Indies back then and the fourth ODI of this tour was played at Kensington Oval, Barbados. India batted first and managed 199/7. In response, West Indies reached the total with 32 balls remaining and no wickets down. West Indian batting legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul had scored a brilliant hundred in that match.

The third defeat- 2000

India’s third 10 wicket defeat came in 2000. This encounter was against South Africa. The match was played at Sharjah. The Indian captain for this match was Sourav Ganguly. Indian team batted first and managed 164 runs. India’s top scorer was Ajay Jadeja who made 43 runs. In response the South African team got there without losing any wicket.

India’s fourth ten-wicket defeat came in 2005

South Africa defeated India by 10 wickets in 2005 at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens. The Indian team was led by Rahul Dravid in that match and managed to score just 188 runs batting first. In response, South Africa got there no wickets down.

Fifth against Australia in 2019

The fifth instance of such a defeat came in 2019 against Australia on Tuesday and it is Virat Kohli led Indian team which had to experience this defeat. Australia invited India to have a bat first at Wankhede and bundled out India for 255 runs. In response, David Warner and Aaron Finch scored tons to help the Australian team reach their target with ease.