After winning the T20I series against Sri Lanka, India’s next assignment is a three-match ODI series with the Australian cricket team. The first match of the series will be played on 14 January, Tuesday. This will also be the first battle between the two after a faceoff in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Given that Australia had beaten India 3-2 despite trailing 2-0 at one stage, the last time they had toured India, the series becomes all the more crucial.

Let us find out when and where to watch the first match of the series.

Where will the match be played?

The first ODI between India and Australia on Tuesday, 14 January, will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the match be telecasted?

As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will be telecasted from 13:30 hours or 1:30 pm.

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 1st ODI match on television?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of India vs Australia, 1st ODI match?

The online streaming of India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.