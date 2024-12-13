Imad Wasim retires from international cricket, again!

Nine months after reversing his decision to make himself available for the ICC T20 World Cup in June 2024, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Wasim made his international debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe. Over the course of his career, he scored 1,540 international runs and took 117 international wickets. He also served as the vice-captain when Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

Advertisement

“To all fans & supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honour of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable,” Wasim said on social media.

Advertisement

“Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country. While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways. Thank you for everything. Pakistan,” he added.

Last year, Wasim quit international cricket following Pakistan’s dismal showing at the 50-over World Cup but came out of it in March 2024 after Pakistan sought his services for the T20 World Cup in June 2024. This demand came on the back of his spectacular performance in PSL 9, where he played a pivotal role in helping Islamabad United lift the title for the third time.

Wasim returned to the Pakistan squad for their tour of New Zealand, scoring an unbeaten 22 as Pakistan began their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He went on to play nine more games after his return, scoring a total of 68 runs and picking up eight wickets. He picked 3/8 in his final international outing against Ireland.

However, despite his return, Pakistan failed to find success in the T20 World Cup, with the side failing to get past the group stage after losses to the USA, and arch-rivals India.