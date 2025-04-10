India, Pak armies hold brigade-level flag meeting to discuss LoC management

The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday held a brigade commander-level flag meeting in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss issues related to border management in view of a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control.

This is the second such meeting between the two sides in the past few days.

The flag meeting was held at the Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing-point, led by brigadier-level officers from both sides, officials said.

“The flag meetings are a routine LC and border management process in accordance with DGMO’s understanding between both sides. Today’s meeting was conducted to discuss routine issues along the Line of Control,” Defence spokesperson Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said in an official statement.

Sources said the Indian Army officials also raised the issue of infiltration attempts, ceasefire violations, and IED blasts with their Pakistani counterparts, and lodged a protest with them.

The Pakistan Army indulged in a ceasefire violation on 1 April after a mine blast in the Krishna Ghati Sector while the Pakistan Army was patrolling along the LoC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. Troops of the Indian Army responded effectively.

The Indian Army continues to dominate the LoC after these violations from across.

A 75-minute brigade commander-level flag meeting was held the next day on 2 April at the Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point area, with both sides highlighting the need to maintain peace along the LoC.

Pakistani troops, earlier on 13 February also violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the LoC in the Poonch district of Jammu, prompting a befitting response by the Indian Army, officials said.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the Krishna Ghati sector came a day after two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by suspected terrorists near the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district on 11 February.

A sudden increase in ceasefire violations along the LoC has been witnessed in the past few days after the borders remained calm following the renewed ceasefire agreement on 25 February 2021.