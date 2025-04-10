Rana’s hanging will be a tight slap on Pak, terrorism, says Ex-Commando & part of 26/11 operation Surender Singh

In the wake of the extradition of key accused Tahawwur Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, BJP leader and former Commando who was part of the anti-terror operation during the 2008 attacks, Surender Singh, on Thursday said that hanging him will be a tight slap on Pakistan and terrorism.

He said, “It’s a big day for the country, and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the American President, and the agencies involved in this extradition process. When he is hanged, it will be a tight slap not just on terrorism but also on Pakistan.”

Remembering the unfortunate attack, Singh mentioned that the terrorists were well-trained. Due to the common people being held hostage by the terrorists, it was a critical operation, and the Commandos from the Indian Navy were facing a challenge to enter the Taj Hotel.

However, with utmost care, the Commandos were able to enter the premises of the hotel, and 627 people were rescued after neutralising the terrorists.

“In that operation, I killed two terrorists, but unfortunately, we lost Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and five other Commandos sustained injuries in the operation”, he said.

Elaborating further, Singh mentioned that the journalists who were covering the attack were also reporting by risking their lives. However, the live coverage was helping the handlers from Pakistan to guide the terrorists, he added.

Rana, who has been accused of playing a key role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being extradited to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India’s financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

Rana is a close associate of one of the main conspirators of the attacks, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.