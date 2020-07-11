England speedster Stuard Broad has expressed his anger after not getting picked up in the team for the first Test of the three-match series against West Indies at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

The hosts opted for the pace trio of James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood alongside their all-rounder captain Ben Stokes and spinner Dom Bess to form the attack in the opening Test which has also marked the resumption of international cricket following the COVID-19 hiatus.

“I found out about 6:00 pm the night before the game,” said Broad as quoted by PTI via AFP. “Stokesy told me we were just going with extra pace in these conditions.”

“I wanted clarification about my future going forward and I was given pretty positive feedback.

“I’m not a particularly emotional person but I’ve found the last couple of days quite tough. To say I was disappointed would be an understatement…. I’m frustrated, angry, gutted.

“It’s difficult to understand. I’ve probably bowled the best I’ve ever bowled the last couple of years — I felt it was my shirt,” England’s highest Test wicket-taker added.

However, Broad sympathised with the selectors and said that they were in a sweet dilemma as the ongoing situation is quite rare since all the fast bowlers are completely fit. He then took the vow to do everything he can to be on the field for the second Test in Old Trafford.

“We are also in a fairly unique position this summer,” he said. “Very rarely do you get all your bowlers fit like we’ve got at this minute.

“Part of my strength and durability as a cricketer is that I’ve been fit on a lot of occasions and been available for selection.

“I felt like I deserved a spot in the team, as would anyone else.

“Now I’ll be doing as much as I can in the next week so make sure I’m available for Old Trafford,” the 34-year-old said.

Meanwhile, after three days of play, the West Indies have earned an upper hand with 114 runs lead in the first innings. Following England’s mediocre show with the bat where they put a paltry total of 204, the Windies made 318.