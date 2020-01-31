Afghanistan U-19 skipper Farhan Zakhil on Friday won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the fourth quarterfinal match of ICC U-19 World Cup.

Mohammad Huraira makes his debut for Pakistan U-19.

“We would like to bat first. The conditions are good for batting first. We have had good net practice and ready for the game,” said Zakhil after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir said: “We have good fast bowlers, as he showed it in the Bangladesh match. As a bowling unit, we are very confident and hopefully we will do well. It’s not difficult as a keeper-captain, it’s easy to manage the field. One change for us today.”

Notably, with 5 points from 3 matches, Afghanistan finished as the Group D table-toppers. On the other hand, Pakistan with as many points as that of Afghanistan, ended their Group C campaign being at the second position.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Fahad Munir, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/c), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Afghanistan U19: Farhan Zakhil (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah, Mohammad Ishaq (wicketkeeper), Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi