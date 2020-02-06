Bangladesh U-19 bowlers on Thursday wreaked havoc to keep New Zealand U-19 to a below-par score of 211 for 8 in the second semifinal of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

Earlier, Bangladesh U-19 skipper Akbar Ali had won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Kiwis at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

The Bangladeshi bowlers never let the Kiwis settle as wickets fell in regular intervals for New Zealand. Beckham Wheeler-Greenall with his unbeaten 75-run knock was the highest scorer for the side. Meanwhile, Nicholas Lidstone’s 44 helped New Zealand’s cause.

Talking about the bowling department, Shoriful Islam was the wrecker-in-chief with the figures of 3 for 45 in 10 overs. Hasan Murad and Shamim Hossain claimed two wickets each, while Rakibul Hasan got one wicket.

For New Zealand, Lidstone has replaced Simon Keene in the team. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are unchanged.

Notably, the winner of the two teams will face India in the final. The Boys in Blue had defeated Pakistan in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

Brief scores: New Zealand U-19 211/8 (Beckham Wheeler-Greenall 75*, Nicholas Lidstone 44; Shoriful Islam 3/45, Hasan Murad 2/34)

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Bangladesh U19: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali(w/c), Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad

New Zealand U19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Quinn Sunde(w), Nicholas Lidstone, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, David Hancock