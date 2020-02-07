Riding on Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s century on Thursday, Bangladesh U-19 outplayed New Zealand by 6 wickets in the second semifinal of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

Chasing a below-par target of 212 runs at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, Mahmudul stitched a 101-run partnership for the third wicket with Towhid Hridoy (40) to keep New Zealand out of contention. Kristian Clarke with the figures of 1 for 37 in 9 overs was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand.

Earlier, Bangladesh U-19 skipper Akbar Ali had won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The Bangladeshi bowlers wreaked havoc to keep New Zealand to a paltry score of 211 for 8 in their stipulated quota of 50 overs.

Wickets fell in regular intervals for New Zealand and they never really got hold of the match. Beckham Wheeler-Greenall with his unbeaten 75-run knock was the highest scorer for the side. Meanwhile, Nicholas Lidstone’s 44 helped New Zealand’s cause.

Talking about the bowling department, Shoriful Islam was the wrecker-in-chief with the figures of 3 for 45 in 10 overs. Hasan Murad and Shamim Hossain claimed two wickets each, while Rakibul Hasan got one wicket.

Bangladesh will now face India in the final on Sunday at the same venue. The Boys in Blue had defeated Pakistan in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

Brief scores: New Zealand 211/8 in 50 overs (Beckham Wheeler-Greenall 75, Nicholas Lidstone 44; Shoriful Islam 3/45) vs Bangladesh 215/4 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 100, Towhid Hridoy 40; David Hancock 1/31)