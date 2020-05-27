All speculations around the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia being postponed to open a new window for the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) to happen in October is expected to be officially confirmed after the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) board meeting on Thursday. The decision, if confirmed, will also allow members to schedule their bilateral cricket progamme in the coming months owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is a good chance that postponement of World T20 will be decided during Thursday’s board meeting. Whether there will be a formal announcement or not is the question,” an ICC board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“There is very little chance of World T20 going ahead in this situation. I don’t think either Cricket Australia or the top boards will mind,” he added.

Earlier, reports had claimed that members will contemplate multiple options with one of them being that the scheduled T20 World Cup in Australia this year is pushed back to 2022 while India remain the host of the 2021 edition.

It is expected that India’s tour to Australia later this year will remain on schedule as member nations will put emphasis on bilateral cricketing action to recover from the financial losses incurred owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

The board member also told PTI that it is not only about the countries involved but also about broadcasters Star Sports who hold the rights not only for ICC events but also for BCCI’s ‘India Cricket’ rights and the IPL rights.

“There are a few questions that need to be asked. The commercial viability of having a T20 World Cup in February-March 2021. Before that, an IPL in October-November window and another IPL in the March-May window,” a BCCI insider privy to the broadcast deals was quoted in the PTI report.

“So we are looking at three big-ticket tournaments in six months. In this current economic scenario, that will be a very bad call,” he added.

He also noted the bilateral arrangements that the BCCI is expected to agree to.

“India is most certainly going to Australia and England is coming for a five-match series in India. As far as South Africa T20 series is concerned, let Cricket South Africa decide where they stand as far as ICC policy matters are concerned,” the source said.

“With Chris Nenzani, BCCI will only believe when he puts pen to paper, he added.

Although the organisation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) depends on India’s situation with regards to the pandemic, the current steps taken by the central government to gradually open up the economy indicates that the tournament might be given a five-week window.

However, several other logistical issues need to be addressed. For instance, will the tournament be played in the same number of venues, or will there be an increase in the number of double-headers, how the 14-day quarantine period for overseas players will be accommodated in the schedule are several questions which need deliberations.