Wishes pour in for Sachin Tendulkar as the batting legend turns 47 on Friday.

The only Indian sportsperson to be given the Bharat Ratna honour, Tendulkar, has scored 34,357 international runs across all the three formats – 18,426 in ODIs and 15,921 in Tests. Apart from this, he is the only batsman to score 100 international centuries (51 Tests and 49 ODIs).

“Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time!” tweeted ICC.

Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time! To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top ODI innings in a bracket challenge! Stay tuned to join the celebrations 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3orof9LAvs — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2020

“As the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008…He dedicated this ton – 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack…Here’s wishing the legend a very happy birthday,” tweeted BCCI.

As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton – 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Here’s wishing the legend a very happy birthday 🍰 🎁 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/dgBdlbCtU7 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 23, 2020

“Happy Birthday, Bossman. Legacy you’ve left behind in the sport is immortal. God bless Champ,” tweeted India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Here are some more wishes:

🎂 Special greetings to the cricketer who is worshipped across the globe 🌍 Happy birthday, Master 💙#OneFamily #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/9gz6lWRUTu — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 23, 2020

Little Master. Master Blaster.The God. Cricket earned him many such names, but @sachin_rt‘s biggest achievement was making millions of people around the world fall in love with the game of Cricket! Here’s wishing the pride of our country a very Happy Birthday!🤩🎂#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/2aJKSxrC1u — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2020

Happiest Birthday Legend @sachin_rt ! May you have a wonderful year ahead..sending you lots of love and goodwishes on this special day! Stay Safe! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/58gVKSHafB — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) April 24, 2020

As per reports, Tendulkar will not celebrate his birthday due to the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and he wants to stand in solidarity with all the corona warriors who are fighting the deadly virus at the forefront.