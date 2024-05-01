‘Sanju always plays for the team’, says father Viswanath after son’s selection in T20 WC squad

The Senior Selection Committee of the BCCI on Tuesday named a 15-member India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the US from June 2-29.

In the battle for the second wicket-keeper’s slot, Kerala’s Sanju Samson has edged out K.L. Rahul as Rishabh Pant makes a comeback to the national team after a long injury lay-off following his horrific car accident in December 2022.

The selection of Sanju, currently leading table-toppers Rajasthan Royals from the front in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has left his father elated.

“I have been waiting for this moment since 2013, and now he (Sanju) has finally crossed the first hurdle to make the 15-member India squad. The next step is to break into the playing XI, and after that runs should flow from his bat. When this happens, I will be truly happy,” said Samson Viswanath, Sanju’s father.

Viswanath was a constable with the Delhi Police, who also represented the Delhi football team in the Santosh Trophy.

Later, he quit his job and returned to his home in a coastal hamlet near the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

“I quit my job to ensure that my two sons play cricket. I have been waiting for this moment for long. Sanju always plays for the team, not for himself,” said Viswanath.

Elaborating further, he said that till the 2023 IPL, Sanju had a different approach.

“He was trying to hit every ball for the maximum… But this season we are seeing a different Sanju. Now I am waiting to see him score runs for the country,” said Viswanath.

“Sanju has been working very hard and we are all waiting eagerly to see him perform,” he added.

Sanju has played 16 ODIs and 21 T20 Internationals for India since 2015.