Priyanka launches poll campaign in Rae Bareli, Amethi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Monday launch the electoral campaign of party candidates Rahul Gandhi and K L Sharma in Uttar Pradesh by holding a high-level meeting.

Priyanka is scheduled to reach Rae Bareli this evening and hold a workers meeting of Raebareli and Amethi.

The Congress party wants to retain the seats of Amethi and Raebareli at any cost. For this, Priyanka Gandhi is busy working with her 40-member team on both the seats. Under this, she will knock on every door and hold street meetings.

Voting in Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha is to be held on May 20.

Congress sources here on Monday said the responsibility of conducting elections for both these Lok Sabha seats has been given in the hands of the Congress general secretary. Priyanka Gandhi will be camping in Rae Bareli from May 6.

If sources are to be believed, the strategy of booth wise campaigns in Rae Bareli and Amethi has been completed. The review of committees at every booth has been completed. Feedback of every booth is being prepared. Priyanka Gandhi has earlier also campaigned in Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha by making a booth-wise strategy.

Sources said she will also keep an eye on the social media campaign. Especially the strategy of operation of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp is being worked on strongly. Along with this, communication will also be established with various social organizations, bar associations and women’s groups of Raebareli and Amethi.

Priyanka , who is well-versed with the Congress organization and conduct of elections in Rae Bareli and Amethi for two decades, will not only double the enthusiasm of the workers, but will also spread enthusiasm among the people of the constituencies.

On the other hand, the top leadership of the Congress has appointed former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot as Amethi Lok Sabha seat observer and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as observer of Rae Bareli seat.

Rahul Gandhi is the candidate for Rae Bareli seat, while Kishori Lal Sharma, who is close to the Gandhi family, has been made the candidate for Amethi seat. Both had filed their nominations last week.

Meanwhile, tension rose high when some people created a ruckus outside Congress Bhawan on Raebareli-Sultanpur highway late in Amethi on Sunday night. They vandalized several vehicles and ran away.

After this incident that happened on the middle of the road, some workers who came out of the Congress office protested. The Congress workers also tried to block the road.

However, as soon as information about this was received, a heavy police force including CO City reached the spot. Meanwhile, some people present there also made serious allegations against the police.

Congress District President Pradeep Singal reached the spot.

Additional SP Harendra Pratap said that some vehicles have been vandalized outside the Congress office. “The matter is being investigated. On receiving the complaint, a case will be registered,” he said.