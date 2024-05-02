‘There were a lot of hopes, he is heartbroken’, says Rinku Singh’s father

After Rinku Singh’s omission from India’s T20 World Cup squad, his father Khanchandra Singh said that the family had sweets and firecrackers ready as there were so much hopes.

The BCCI on Tuesday announced India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. The main squad did not feature Rinku as he had been included in the team as a reserve player.

Reacting to this, his father was quoted as saying by Bharat24 that “there were a lot of hopes and that is why there is a bit of disappointment. We brought sweets, crackers to celebrate, we thought Rinku would play in the first eleven. Still, we are very happy.”

“Yes, he is heartbroken. He spoke to his mother and told her that he was not picked in the 11 or 15. But he also said that he will be travelling with the team.”

Rinku have played 15 T20Is having scored 356 runs with the highest score of 69 at a strike rate of 176.24 and av average of 89.0

India Squad for T20 WC: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan