Fit-again New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is all set to challenge India skipper Virat Kohli in the two-match Test series between the sides starting on Friday in Wellington.

The left-arm pace spearhead has recovered from the injury he suffered in Australia and has been included in the 13-man squad of New Zealand for the red-ball game.

Notably, the southpaw had suffered from the broken right-hand in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG because of which he missed the subsequent matches, including the limited-overs leg of the home series against India.

Boult’s return strengthens Black Caps’ pace arsenal which already contains the likes of Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

“That’s personally why I play the game, to get guys like that (Kohli) out and test myself against them, so I can’t wait to get stuck in. But he’s an exceptional player. Everyone knows how great he is,” Boult was quoted as saying by PTI.

“I’m preparing for a solid wicket. It generally is very good here and goes the full distance (five days). I do enjoy playing here, the history that’s involved, and it’s going to be an exciting week building up. I can’t wait to get out there,” added the 30-year-old who has 256 wickets to his name from 65 Tests.

New Zealand squad for Tests against India: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell.