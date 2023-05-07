Hope to keep winning momentum alive: Philip Salt

The Delhi Capitals have kept their hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a dominating seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

Thrilled by this impressive win over their fancied rivals, Delhi Capitals wicket keeper Philip Salt exudes optimism that his team will keep the winning momentum going. “It’s nice to perform and win a game for the team. We had a tough start to the competition, but we have won a few games now. And I feel that our momentum is building nicely.” he said

Salt, who played a pivotal role in his team’s win by scoring 87 runs off 45 balls, opined: “We’ve put the bowlers in difficult situations at times during the tournament and they’ve always stood up. So it was good for the batting unit to go out there and play so freely against one of the strongest sides in the competition.”

He was candid enough to admit that his team has under-performed this season so far but expressed confidence in his side turning it around in the remaining four games.

“With the batting group, throwing the first punch and throwing the pressure back onto the bowling side was a major talking point from the batting group. We have been very grateful to the work that the bowling unit has been doing. That talk has given us clarity, which means we can play with freedom,” he said

The Player of the Match also spoke about his batting plan against RCB, “I was very clear about where I was going to hit the ball while batting against the spinners. We also tried to take down RCB’s best bowlers. We don’t need to change what we are doing at the moment. It’s about repeating our performances with the bat and ball. And keep being fearless.”

“I am very satisfied with the knock. A lot of our pre-match talk was about really taking it to the rival camp , which I felt we did really well. There were a few words and a bit of needle. It spurs on most blokes to be honest, certainly myself,” he said.

“It is the first time a lot of people have been seeing me bat. That is an outside distraction. My goal ever since the auction was to come here and win games and challenge myself against the best in the world. Realistically, we know that this is the best T20 league in the world. That’s how I see it,” he added

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Chennai Super Kings in their next game of the TATA IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.