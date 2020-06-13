Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad is hopeful that ‘prestigious tournaments’ lined up this year like the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup goes on as scheduled despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that still seems to be in no mood to go away.

The T20 World Cup is originally scheduled to be played in Australia later this year but the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated on Wednesday to ‘wait and watch’ before deciding on whether the tournament would go ahead as scheduled or not.

“We are still unsure about the Asia Cup T20 and T20 World Cup because there are still a lot of things to be measured and a lot of decisions to be made regarding the tournaments,” Mahmudullah was quoted as saying by New Age on Friday. (via IANS)

“We are still waiting for the green signal from ICC. But if you ask me, I am very much up for it and I think every cricketer wants to be part of such tournaments like Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

“I hope the tournaments would happen on time. If not then we could still wait a bit longer. But we want to play in these tournaments as they are highly prestigious,” the 34-year-old added.

Although there are serious concerns over the fate of the T20 World Cup, the ICC and Cricket Australia (CA) are working tirelessly to ensure that the tournament happens as per schedule.”The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that,” Chief Executive Manu Sawhney was quoted as saying in the ICC release.

“We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision.”