The untimely death of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has sent shockwaves across the globe. Bryant was killed, along with his daughter and five others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California, a suburb near Los Angeles, on Sunday.

The cricket fraternity was also saddened by the horrifying news of Bryant’s death as many of them took to their social media platforms to express their condolences for one of the greatest Basketball player.

Posting a picture of Bryant, Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram timeline, “Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by.

“Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. I am absolutely heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family.”

Rohit Sharma wrote, “Sad day for the sporting world today. One of the greats of the game gone too soon. Rest in peace Kobe Bryant and his little daughter Gianna and the other victims.”

“Basketball champion and his daughter will always be remembered! Heartbreaking news. My condolences to the family! Rest in peace,” tweeted Ishant Sharma.

Indian men’s cricket team coach Ravi Shastri also expressed his sadness and wrote, “Absolutely devastated by the tragic news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans across the globe.”

Following are the messages that the other cricketers have shared for Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant died???😢 One of greatest sportsmen of our time is no more. #RIPKobe — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 27, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned, shocked and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter who died in a helicopter crash. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time ! #RIPKobeBryant — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 26, 2020

What a fickle thing life is #RIPKobe again a reminder to not take ourselves so so seriously as you never know which walks of yours is the last one, not to sound morbid but that’s the ultimate reality..may his soul merge with light 🙏🏾 — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) January 27, 2020

Lost a legend today.

RIP “KOBE BRYANT “ pic.twitter.com/Az12CMir4i — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 26, 2020

Heroes come and go legends live forever. But this still hurts like hell. Very sad day. #RIPKobeBryant you inspired us all. God be with all the families who lost their love ones — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) January 27, 2020

According to reports Bryant was on his way for a Basketball game of his daughter Gianna Bryant when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the helicopter crash, the FAA said in a statement.

Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers legend, five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star died at the age of 41. He became one of the greatest Basketball players of his generation in his 20-year career with the Lakers. NBA athletes, officials and fans mourned the loss of Bryant.

(With IANS inputs)