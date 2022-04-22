Haryana waives off fee charged from players for using stadiums

Haryana government has decided to waive off fees charged from the players coming for practice in the stadiums or sports complexes across the state.

Announcing this on Friday, the minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh said, from now players will be able to prepare for games free of cost in the stadium or sports complexes.

This decision has been taken by the state government to further accelerate Haryana’s plan of developing the State as a sports hub and for further nurturing the talent of the players, he added.

“Apart from the players, even the sports association or federation registered under the Haryana Olympic Association will also be exempted from paying any fee for organising any sports event like state or national championships. The private organisations, however, will have to pay the prescribed fee for using the sports stadium,” said Singh. The minister said consistent new steps are being taken by the present State Government to promote sports and for ensuring all-round development of the players.

“Not only this, Haryana has already made its mark on the world map for

not only giving maximum prize money to the players but also for

providing Rs Five lakh as advance preparation money. All these unique

steps have certainly helped the State to be recognized as the Sports

Hub,” said Singh.

The minister said that as a result of the ‘player-friendly policies’

of the state government, the players have brought laurels to both

national and international levels.

Winning the highest number of medals at the Olympics and Paralympics –

2021 is a living example of how Haryana is emerging as a pioneer for

other states in the field of sports, he added.