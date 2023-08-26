Former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh charged in sexual harassment

Chandigarh Police has submitted a charge sheet in the District Court, culminating an eight-month investigation into the case involving former Sports Minister Sandeep Singh for sexual harassment within the Haryana Government.

Singh faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code, including section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Recently, the woman coach staged a protest outside Chief Minister Khattar’s Chandigarh residence. In the event, she opposed the government’s decision to have Singh unfurl the tricolor on Independence Day in Faridabad.

The charge sheet includes a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) validating the data and communication exchanged between the complainant and the accused minister.

In December 2022, a junior athletics coach filed a complaint accusing Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment. They officially registered the case for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation on January 1, 2023.

Survivor’s complaint against Sandeep Singh:

The woman alleged that Singh summoned her to his camp office and sexually assaulted her. Singh, on the other hand, denied these allegations, asserting that the complaint was driven by personal vendetta against him. He subsequently resigned from his role as Sports Minister, handing over his portfolio to the Chief Minister.

Singh has consistently maintained his innocence. In addition, CM Manohar Khattar emphasized that allegations alone do not equate to guilt in the eyes of the law.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Chandigarh Police filed the chargesheet on Friday, officially charging former Haryana Sports Minister and Olympian Sandeep Singh with sexual harassment, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation.

This development follows a complaint filed by a female junior athletics coach on December 31, 2022. Subsequently, a SIT, led by DSP Palak Goel, was formed to investigate the case.