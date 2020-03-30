With the coronavirus pandemic expanding its hold and putting every sports event on a halt, England captain Harry Kane feels that in case the 2019-20 Premier League season is not concluded by the end of June then looking forward to the next season would be a better option.

Notably, all elite football in England is suspended until at least April 30 due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has so far claimed over 33,900 lives and has infected more than 723,000.

“I know the Premier League will do everything it can to finish the season,” Kane was quoted as saying by IANS via BBC Sport.

“There needs to be a point where enough is enough. Probably the limit for me is the end of June,” he added.

Speaking to Sky Sports pundit and former Spurs player Jamie Redknapp on Instagram Live, the Tottenham striker said: “Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don’t see too much benefit in that.”

“Obviously I don’t know too much about behind the scenes and financially.

“If the season is not completed by the end of June, we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season,” he added.

Kane on Sunday expressed that he wants to win trophies “sooner rather than later” and that he could leave Tottenham Hotspur if the Premier League club does not progress in the right direction.

