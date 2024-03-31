Kartik Aaryan coaches Harry Kane in Bayern meet-up

In an unexpected yet delightful rendezvous, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan found himself on the lush grounds of FC Bayern Munich alongside none other than England’s football sensation and goal-scoring maestro, Harry Kane. The duo’s encounter sparked a wave of excitement among fans as Kartik, in a playful gesture, coached Kane on delivering a dialogue from his upcoming movie ‘Chandu Champion’.

Captured in a viral video shared on Kartik’s Instagram, the actor can be seen imparting his cinematic wisdom to the football icon, with Kane eagerly emulating him. Kartik’s caption, “Chandu nahi Champion hai hum. @harrykane,” added to the buzz surrounding their interaction, drawing floods of comments and reactions from fans and industry insiders alike.

Among those cheering on the duo was acclaimed filmmaker Kabir Khan, who lauded their camaraderie with a simple yet enthusiastic remark, “Ye hui na baat Champion.” The sentiment was echoed by fans who expressed their excitement at witnessing two champions sharing the frame.

‘Chandu Champion’, directed by Kabir Khan, promises to narrate an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, with Kartik essaying the role of the titular character, Chandu. The actor’s dedication to the project is evident, having undergone a remarkable physical transformation to embody the essence of his character.

Fans were recently treated to a glimpse of Kartik’s portrayal of Chandu through a Republic Day poster reveal, further fueling anticipation for the film’s release on June 14.

Apart from ‘Chandu Champion’, Kartik has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including collaborations with esteemed directors such as Hansal Mehta and Anurag Basu. Additionally, his involvement in the horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has fans eagerly awaiting his diverse on-screen ventures.

Meanwhile, on the football front, Harry Kane continues to make waves with his prolific goal-scoring record for Bayern Munich. With 37 goals in 35 appearances for the German champions, Kane’s impact on the pitch remains undeniable as he prepares to face Borussia Dortmund in their upcoming Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena.