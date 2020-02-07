India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur feels the upcoming T20 World Cup has the potential to revolutionise and transform women’s cricket.

In her coloumn for ICC, she said earlier 120-130 was considered as the par score in women’s T20 but she believes things have changed and teams are confident of reaching bigger totals.

“It’s that change in mindset that means performances are getting better across the board and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 has the potential to revolutionise the game even further,” she wrote.

She further said that the Indian T20 team, which were inferior to the ODI side, have transformed themselves and are heading into the quadrennial tournament with a positive mindset.

Talking about the strength of the Indian team, the skipper said, “All of the teams have strengths – but so do we. Our strength is spin. We’re always looking to find a way to integrate spinners into our team and even now, we’re assessing our plans and how we can exploit that strength.”

About their preparation ahead of the World Cup, to be played in Australia between February 21 and March 8, Kaur said that the ongoing series down under against Australia and England has provided them the perfect platform to set-up and test their ammunition.

“We went out to Australia earlier than a lot of teams and are in the midst of a tri-series with England and Australia, which will be a perfect platform for us. We will be familiar with the conditions over there and that will give us an extra boost to perform well,” the 30-year-old added.

In the ongoing women’s T20 tri-nation series, India lost their second consecutive match against England on Friday after suffering a defeat at the hands of Australia.