Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Friday wished legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday and labelled him the best batsman that the world cricket has ever seen.

Akhtar was all in praise for his Indian competitor and said that his on-field battle with the Master Blaster is a ‘treasure’ of his international career.

“A very happy birthday to @sachin_rt. Arguably the best batsman in the history of the game. It’s a pleasure to have known you, playing with you & against you. The battles against you on the ground are a treasure of my playing days. #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar,” Akhtar tweeted.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever to play the game, Tendulkar holds the record for being the highest run-getter in international cricket which he scored with the help of most international hundreds (100).

The Mumbaikar accumulated 18,426 ODI runs as well as 15,921 Test runs. Tendulkar managed to be a part of the World Cup just once in his marathon career and that too in 2011- which was his last attempt to win the title for India.