‘God of Cricket’ turns a year older; let’s have a look at his legacies

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, celebrate his birthday on April 24th. He turned a year older, but his legacy in the cricketing world remains unparalleled.

Tendulkar began his cricketing journey at the tender age of 11. Soon he caught the attention of selectors with his prodigious talent. He made his debut in international cricket at the age of 16 years and went on to build a career that spanned over two decades. During this time, he set numerous records and achieved countless milestones, which have cemented his status as a cricketing legend.

One of Tendulkar’s most impressive feats was scoring 100 international centuries, a record that still stands today. He scored his first international century against England in 1990, and his last one against Bangladesh in 2012. He was also the first batsman to score a double century in a One-Day International (ODI), achieving this milestone in 2010 against South Africa.

Tendulkar is known for his impeccable technique, which allowed him to score runs against some of the best bowlers in the world. He was equally comfortable facing pace and spin, and his ability to play both attacking and defensive shots made him a formidable opponent for any team.

Apart from his cricketing skills, Tendulkar was known for his humility and sportsmanship. He is a role model for millions of aspiring cricketers, and his contribution to Indian cricket is immeasurable. He played a crucial role in India’s victory in the 2011 World Cup, which was a historic moment for Indian cricket.

Tendulkar’s achievements have earned him numerous accolades and awards, including the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. He has also been inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame, a testament to his remarkable career.

Even after retiring from cricket, Tendulkar continues to inspire and motivate people around the world. He has taken up various philanthropic initiatives and has been actively involved in promoting sports and fitness among the youth.

Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday is a reminder of his incredible contribution to cricket and his unwavering commitment to the sport. He has left a lasting impact on the cricketing world, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers for years to come.