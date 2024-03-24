People will show who gets Man of the Match: Yusuf Pathan

Confident of victory after massive outpour of love at Berhampur Jonogorjon rally, the former India all-rounder expressed his gratitude towards the sea of supporters that had gathered in Kandi to catch a glimpse of him.

The World Cup-winning cricketer and Baharampur Trinamul Congress Lok Sabha candidate Yusuf Pathan on Saturday said that people will decide on the Man of the Match in the upcoming elections.

When questioned about the result of the contest with “5-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury”, the world-renowned cricketer said, “I respect him since he is a senior leader. But people here want a change. Since there was no development here in this constituency, we will talk about that rather than talking about a fight between certain individuals.”

He also spoke about his plans for the constituency on the sidelines of a karmi sammelan in Kandi. “If elected, I will be working to establish a world-class sports academy here for youngsters providing them with cricket, football, swimming, and basketball facilities that can ensure medals for the country. We will also be focussing on the growth of the silk industry here.”