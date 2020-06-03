One of the biggest challenges for two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) support staff has been to get the players ready amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill, said Venky Mysore, CEO & managing director.

Mysore added that whenever the 13th edition of the IPL takes place, they would be ready.

“These are unusual times. One of the challenges which was identified by support staff during these unusual times is how to get players ready, they have gone completely cold,” Mysore said during a webinar organised by FICCI called “Sporting Events: Embracing the New Normal.”

“We and the support staff are all ready. This is something to be ready about. There have been interesting conversations that have happened from a cricket and team standpoint. One on one conversations are also happening. We will all be tested. But everyone is cautiously optimistic and ready as well,” he added.

The IPL has been postponed due to the health crisis but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at an October-November window to go ahead with the cash-rich league.

Asked about players playing in front of empty stands and what innovations can be brought in to make it more lively inside stadiums, he said: “This is a huge opportunity. The barriers that a stadium used to offer in terms of capacity to now when we can open it up to the universe. How fans can have virtual presence, now we have to think in a different paradigm. Crowd noise can be real with the virtual presence of fans there. We have an interesting opportunity in hand.”