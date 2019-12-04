Real Madrid’s Welsh forward Gareth Bale hailed Jose Mourinho and said that the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager was the perfect choice for his old club to win trophies.

Bale, who has been linked with a rumoured move back to the North London club, believed that Mourinho’s appointment was a statement for other clubs that Spurs means business now.

“Having Mourinho there is an amazing statement from the club, I think he is a serial winner. If Tottenham want to win trophies then I don’t think there is a better partnership,” Bale was reported as saying by Goal.com.

The 30-year-old footballer, who had enraged the Real Madrid supporters by posing with a Welsh flag saying “Wales. Golf. Real Madrid”, said he is still committed to the Bernabeu team.

“I knew it (posing with the flag) would cause controversy but I was celebrating with my fans, my friends and the other players. The Welsh flag was there and you can never turn down the Welsh flag. Wherever I am on a football pitch I will give 100 percent whether I’m in Wales or Madrid,” Bale said.

Bale has remained in the sidelines in most part of the ongoing season and at one point was not even training with other players.

While Madrid officials continued with their stance that he was not completely match-fit, the former Spurs man was on full flow for his national team during the time.

Madrid’s contract with their 30-year-old forward runs until January 2022 on around £650,000 a week.

Reports have also emerged that the Los Blancos are planning to let go Bale in a saw deal for Paul Pogba with Manchester United. A report in English Daily The Sun had suggested that the deal could take shape in the upcoming winter transfer window.