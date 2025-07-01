Former Indian hockey player Bimal Lakra hospitalized after collapsing in Simdega field

Former Indian hockey player Bimal Lakra was hospitalized on Monday after he was found unconscious in a field near his native village Tansar in Simdega district of Jharkhand. He has been admitted to Curesta Hospital in Ranchi for advanced treatment.

According to Manoj Konbegi, Vice President of Hockey Jharkhand and President of Simdega Hockey, Lakra had gone to his field when he collapsed. He was initially taken to Kurdeg for primary treatment and later referred to Simdega Sadar Hospital, where a CT scan revealed a blood clot in his head. Doctors advised immediate transfer to Ranchi for specialized care.

Lakra, 45, represented India as a midfielder and was part of the national squad that won the silver medal at the 2002 Asian Games. His younger brother Birendra Lakra and sister Asunta Lakra have also represented India in international hockey.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed Health Minister Irfan Ansari and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sudivya Kumar to ensure all necessary medical assistance is provided to Bimal Lakra and to keep him informed of the developments.