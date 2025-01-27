4-storey building collapses in North Delhi’s Burari, 10 rescued

A recently constructed four-storey building collapsed on Monday evening in Kaushik Enclave, Burari, North Delhi, according to police. So far, 10 individuals have been rescued from the debris.

A senior police official stated that more people are feared to be trapped, and rescue efforts are underway. Emergency response teams, including the police, Delhi Fire Services, and disaster management agencies, are working tirelessly at the site.

Preliminary reports suggest that the individuals present in the building were primarily laborers. The building, constructed on a plot of approximately 200 square yards, was newly built and had not yet been occupied by tenants or owners.

The emergency call was received around 7 PM, prompting a swift response from rescue teams. The operation is ongoing, with the police, Delhi Fire Services, DDMA, and NDRF teams actively involved.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences on social media platform X, stating, “It is saddening to hear about the incident. I have directed the local MLA to visit the site and assist both the agencies and the affected individuals.”

The police have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken after the rescue operations are completed. Currently, the priority remains saving those potentially trapped inside the rubble.