Stage set up for his birthday bash collapses, Kailash Vijaywargiya escapes unhurt

A portion of a stage collapsed while Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijaywargiya was delivering his speech as a large number of people clambered on it.

Luckily, no one was hurt while the minister, who was on the opposite side of the portion of the stage set up to celebrate his birthday that fell, escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred at a gaushala (cowshed) in Rau town close to Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The supporters of state urban development minister had organized the programme on Akshay Tritiya to celebrate the minister’s birthday.

Interestingly, Vijaywargiya had himself appealed to his supporters not to waste money on erecting his posters and banners on his birthday but donate all the money to various cowsheds. In compliance with his appeal, his supporters organized the programme at a cowshed, yet the mishap occurred.