Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday appealed on Twitter to follow the advisories issued by the government and doctors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I believe all of you must be adhering to the lockdown. Today, we athletes spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and got to know about how this coronavirus is a big problem for us. Our medical workers are on the frontline and I salute them,” the reigning Asian Games gold medallist said in the video.

“At this point in time, our medical facilities are not equipped to handle our population. So, I request you all to follow the advisories of the government and our doctors.”

Bajrang was one of the many athletes who interacted with PM Modi on Friday after the latter’s address to the country. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has put a virtual stop on all sporting action around the world. Bajrang had already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics thanks to his bronze medal victory at the 2019 wrestling World Championships.

The Olympics itself was postponed to a start in July 2021 due to the global crisis caused by the pandemic. On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed that there are no changes to the status of athletes who have already achieved qualification to the Olympics despite it being postponed by a year.